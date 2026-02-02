Angelina Giglio, 92 (known to family and friends as Dolly), was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother who passed away on January 26th surrounded by her family.

Angelina was born in Newark NJ where she met her husband Charles and they had homes in Belleville and Bloomfield. She attended St. Anthony’s Church in Belleville and Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. She often prayed to St. Anthony and donated to various Catholic organizations. She kept her prayers and rosary next to her at all times.

Angelina was a homemaker and also worked for some time at Richfield Caterers and also a manufacturing company in Bloomfield. When her husband Charles became very ill, Angelina was a devoted caregiver working tirelessly to take care of him so that he can remain home and comfortable with his family. Angelina then volunteered at Kessler Institute in West Orange.

Angelina is predeceased by her mother Mrs. Joseph (Esther) Volpe; her husband Charles Giglio; her son Michael Anthony Giglio; her brothers Gerald, Michael and Joseph and his wife Catherine, Brother in Law Paul Giglio, Michael and Vera Palumbo, Joe and Antoinette Duca and Phyllis Giglio. She is survived by her daughters Lucille Hrubash and Maria Stutts; her son-in-law Robert W. Stutts and daughter-in-law Anna Giglio; her grandchildren Jennifer Kistner (Jimmy Kistner), Alyssa Hrubash, Mikey Giglio and Robert Charles Stutts; her great-grandson James Joseph Kistner; her sister-in-laws Mrs. Gerald (Anna) Volpe and Mrs. Michael (Arlene) Volpe, Mrs. Peter (Dorothy) DeNigris and Mrs. Paul (Maryann) Giglio. Along with many loving nieces and nephews.

A viewing for family and friends is scheduled for Monday, February 2nd at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A celebratory mass of her life is scheduled for Tuesday, February 3rd at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Cedar Grove. Interment is at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry