James and Dorothy Norton

The Former Mayor of Bloomfield James P. Norton, 91, and his beloved wife Dorothy Victoria (Zelinski), 87, passed away on January 24, 2026. A love story that began almost 70 years ago. Dorothy passed away surrounded by her husband and children at Morristown Memorial Hospital, hours later James passed away in their home from a broken heart.

Dorothy was born in Jersey City, NJ and was predeceased by her parents Helen and Walter Zelinski and brother Walter. She graduated in 1957 from Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls, NJ. Following her graduation, Dorothy was employed by the NJ Bell Telephone Company in Montclair. One fall evening, Dorothy and her friends attended a Halloween party at Tierney’s in Montclair where she met the love of her life, James. They were married 6 months later. Dorothy was an incredible housewife raising 5 very active children and supporting her husband’s career. She was involved in the schools her children attended by assisting in the classrooms and sang in the church choir at St. Thomas.

James was born in East Orange, NJ and was predeceased by his parents Grace and Francis Norton and siblings Francis, Thomas, Grace, Kathleen and Claire Joan. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1953. James started his career at Hearthstone Insurance Company in Boston and then went onto a 54 year career as an agent with Allstate Insurance Company where he was one of the top producers in the country. He was a member of the Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus. In 1993, he was the recipient of the “Irishman of the Day” in Bloomfield and the “Man of the Year” by the Policemen’s Benevolent Association for his unwavering commitment to the Community of Bloomfield. Jim then got involved in politics as a two-time Mayor and former councilman. During his 2 terms he was involved in many town matters including the donation of the Schering Property to the town in 1993. He was also active in Local Environmental Preservation, founding the “Preserve the Towpath” Committee in 1994 to prevent the blacktopping of the Old Morris Canal Towpath. And in the early 1990s, James was the original founder of the “Harvest Fest” which is a music and outdoor festival meant to attract people to support local businesses. This festival still exists today. James was also one of the original founders of the Immaculate Conception High School Foundation which supports local catholic education within communities.

Beloved parents of Alicia Murray (Quentin), James (Katie), William (Joan), Joseph (Meg), and Jerry (AnnMarie). Devoted grandparents of Lauren Murphy (Peter), Meghan McHale (William), Kallan Reyes-Guerra (Matt), Quentin Murray, Kristen, Bill and Scott Norton, Molly Condon (Shane), Kelly, Joe, Annie, Kayla, Katherine, Jerry and CJ Norton. Loving great grandparents of Peter and Elizabeth Murphy, Merritt McHale, Griffin Reyes-Guerra and Jack Condon.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Ave. Bloomfield. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in their memory.

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry