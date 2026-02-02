February 2, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Angelina Giglio OBIT-PHOTO-Angelina-Giglio-285x370.webp

Angelina Giglio

February 2, 2026 0 6
Benedetto Christiano Sr. OBIT-PHOTO-Benedetto-Christiano-Sr-285x370.webp

Benedetto Christiano Sr.

February 2, 2026 0 3
June B. Miller OBIT-PHOTO-June-Miller-285x369.webp

June B. Miller

January 23, 2026 0 60
Madeline Carol Carola OBIT-PHOTO-Madeline-C.-Carola-285x369.webp

Madeline Carol Carola

January 19, 2026 0 74

Related Stories

OBIT-PHOTO-Angelina-Giglio-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

Angelina Giglio

Obituaries Editor February 2, 2026 0 6
OBIT-PHOTO-Benedetto-Christiano-Sr-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

Benedetto Christiano Sr.

Obituaries Editor February 2, 2026 0 3
OBIT-PHOTO-June-Miller-285x369.webp
2 minutes read

June B. Miller

Obituaries Editor January 23, 2026 0 60
OBIT-PHOTO-Madeline-C.-Carola-285x369.webp
3 minutes read

Madeline Carol Carola

Obituaries Editor January 19, 2026 0 74
OBIT-PHOTO-Donna-DeAngelis-285x370.webp
1 minute read

Donna L. DeAngelis

Obituaries Editor January 12, 2026 0 120
OBIT-PHOTO-Peter-Jemas-285x370.webp
3 minutes read

Peter Jemas

Obituaries Editor January 12, 2026 0 122

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to Essex County title, Riley Gnecco is repeat county champ and rolls perfect 300 in another match BOWL-SHP Gnecco1 1

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to Essex County title, Riley Gnecco is repeat county champ and rolls perfect 300 in another match

January 28, 2026 0 24
West Orange HS bowler Nina Alvarez is Essex County Tournament runner-up LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS bowler Nina Alvarez is Essex County Tournament runner-up

January 28, 2026 0 30
Columbia HS girls basketball team continues surge LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

Columbia HS girls basketball team continues surge

January 28, 2026 0 28
Columbia HS wrestling teams impress at Essex County Tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS wrestling teams impress at Essex County Tournament

January 28, 2026 0 24

You may have missed

OBIT-PHOTO-James-and-Dorothy-Norton-285x370.webp
3 minutes read

Obituaries Editor February 2, 2026 0 3
OBIT-PHOTO-Angelina-Giglio-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

Angelina Giglio

Obituaries Editor February 2, 2026 0 6
OBIT-PHOTO-Benedetto-Christiano-Sr-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

Benedetto Christiano Sr.

Obituaries Editor February 2, 2026 0 3
WO-Humane Educator-C
2 minutes read

West Orange teacher honored for humane science

Editor January 28, 2026 0 15