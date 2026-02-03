East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

The fifth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball advanced to the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament.

The Jaguars will visit No. 4 seed Shabazz on Feb. 7 in Newark. The winner will face either No. 1 seed Seton Hall Prep or No. 8 seed Payne Tech in the semifinals on Feb. 14, hosted by West Orange High School. The final is Feb. 21 at WOHS.

James Roberts shoots over a Bloomfield player in the ECT first round. Azahn Collins shoots over a Bloomfield player in the ECT first round. Bashir Lucas looks to shoot vs. Bloomfield in the ECT first round. Bashir Lucas looks to shoot in the ECT first round. Bashir Lucas dribbles as a Bloomfield player defends. Tayshon Brown shoots against Bloomfield.

East Orange Campus received a preliminary-round bye and defeated No. 12 seed Bloomfield 64-53 in the first round on Jan. 31 at EOCHS. Junior guard James Roberts had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Junior guard Stageon King had 13 points and three rebounds. Sophomore guard Je’zi Lewis had 10 points and four rebounds. Senior guard Bashir Lucas had five points, three assists and two rebounds. Senior forward Azahn Collins had five points.

Bloomfield moved to 12-7.

EOC defeated Bard 69-40 on Feb. 1 at Felician University in Lodi to improve to 12-8 on the season. Roberts had 12 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Lewis had 0 points and four rebounds; junior guard Elijah Caldwell had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals; senior guard Tayshon Brown had six points; King, junior guard William Dyer and sophomore forward Neil Herbert each had four points; and senior forward Da’vion Canzater had four points.

In earlier action, the Jaguars lost to Morris Catholic 86-68 in a non-conference game on Jan. 29. Morris Catholic improved to 15-3 and is ranked No. 13 in the state.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

