SO student launches podcast to help fellow young adults

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Naomi Brauner, of South Orange, has recently joined the world of podcasting with a debut show called “New to This.” Brauner, a senior at Occidental College in Los Angeles, has worked as an editor and staff writer at the college’s newspaper for three years.

In “New to This,” Brauner explores the challenges of navigating through young adulthood. Episodes will be about the struggle of finding an internship, mental health, roommate problems and more. This podcast is geared toward millennials and those on the cusp of Gen Z. To help young people figure it all out, Brauner, a fellow young person, explores areas of the adult world that may seem scary but shouldn’t be.

“New to This” can be found on SoundCloud and iTunes.