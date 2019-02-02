International Dinner at SO-V United Methodist Church

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Each year the South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church celebrates the diversity of its congregation with an International Dinner and Multicultural Celebration. This year’s event will take place in the church’s Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Feb. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend; no admission is charged, though each family unit is asked to bring a covered dish representing their heritage. Typically there is food, music and fashion from Africa, Caribbean islands, Eastern Europe and South America. In addition to sharing food, there will be an informal program in which attendees share stories, skits, games, songs and memories from their native countries.

“We are eager to see how many different cultures will be represented at this year’s event,” the church said in a press release.

The church is located at the corner of Prospect Street and South Orange Avenue in South Orange; the parking lot is accessible from South Orange Avenue. Enter the church through the door adjacent to the parking lot or by the ramp off Prospect Street. Bathrooms are not handicapped accessible.