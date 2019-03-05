South Orange-Vailsburg UMC celebrates women

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church, located at the corner of South Orange Avenue and Prospect Street in South Orange, celebrated women and the difference they make in the world through their ingenuity and courage.

On Saturday, March 9, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., a prayer breakfast will be held in Fellowship Hall with featured speaker Jennifer Oxford, of South Orange. She will reference the Book of Esther as she talks about the faith, courage, and influence of women. Tickets for adults and children are available at the door at a nominal fee.

On Sunday, March 17, at 10 a.m., the worship service will celebrate women in music, dance and word. Pastor Henriella Griffin will deliver a message based on the theme of the day: “Esther: Woman of Faith, Courage, and Influence.” After services, join the community for food and fellowship.