Celebrate Arbor Day with the conservancy

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The South Mountain Conservancy will celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, April 27. SMC’s Forest Regeneration Program is hosting a Special Preserve Work Day for anyone interested in volunteering. There will be a membership table and free tree giveaways. Work will be done within the Wildflower and Forest Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a free one-hour guided tour of the preserve.

Meet at the Dog Park on Crest Drive, off of South Orange Avenue. For more information, contact Tanya Prescott, Forest Regeneration Program coordinator, at tlprescott@gmail.com.

Regular Preserve Work Days are scheduled on the third Sunday of each month at the Dog Park on Crest Drive.