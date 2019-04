SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Academy Heights Neighborhood Association will host a South Orange candidates forum on Wednesday, April 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Kol Rina Minyan, behind 60 Valley St. in South Orange. All are welcome. No outside food or drink except water will be permitted.

Candidates for the Board of Trustees will speak for the first hour and the candidates for village president for the second hour.