Light It Up Blue for autism awareness in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — Join Autism Speaks in celebrating World Autism Awareness Day on Thursday, April 2, and “Light It Up Blue” to help shine a light on autism. Whether it’s your front porch or your local business, an office party or a banquet, the whole world is going blue to increase awareness about autism.

Autism Speaks is the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization. Light It Up Blue is a global initiative to help raise awareness about the growing public health concern that is autism. Iconic landmarks around the world will Light It Up Blue to show their support.

“I am confident that Nutley residents will embrace this cause and support the advocacy efforts to solve the autism puzzle,” Commissioner Mauro Tucci said.

Tucci has purchased 100 blue bulbs to distribute to residents free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis. Bulbs will be available at the Department of Parks and Recreation, 44 Park Ave., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bulbs may also be purchased at local stores.