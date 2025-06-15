East Orange Campus senior Shakur Taylor sprints to success at state track Meet of Champs

East Orange Campus senior Shakur Taylor, fourth from left, stands on the podium after taking second place in the 200-meter dash at the state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 4, at Pennsauken.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Shakur Taylor proved he is one of the best high school sprinters in the state.

The East Orange Campus High School senior earned the second-place medal in the boys 200-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 4, at Pennsauken.

Taylor clocked 21.26 seconds in a field of 20 runners. Rohan Tucker, a junior from Madison, won in 21.18.

The EOCHS boys 4×100-meter relay team also competed at the Meet of Champions, placing 12th in 42.60 out of a field of 24 teams.

Taylor won the 200-meter dash in 21.84 at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin in Somerset, May 30-31, to advance to the Meet of Champions. 

He advanced to the group meet after winning the 200 meters in 21.76 at NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at Livingston, May 16-17.

Taylor also won the 200 meters in 21.05 at the Essex County Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark in May.

Taylor also is a football star. He helped the EOCHS football team capture the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoff championship last fall. 

In the sectional championship game, with EO leading 13-7, Taylor made an interception at the goal line with 7:09 left in the game to help the Jaguars to the 13-7 win over host West Orange. Taylor was selected to play in the 47th annual Phil Simm New Jersey North–South High School All-Star Football Classic that took place on Sunday, June 8, at Kean University in Union.

