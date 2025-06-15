East Orange Campus senior Shakur Taylor sprints to success at state track Meet of Champs

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Shakur Taylor proved he is one of the best high school sprinters in the state.

The East Orange Campus High School senior earned the second-place medal in the boys 200-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 4, at Pennsauken.

Taylor clocked 21.26 seconds in a field of 20 runners. Rohan Tucker, a junior from Madison, won in 21.18.

The EOCHS boys 4×100-meter relay team also competed at the Meet of Champions, placing 12th in 42.60 out of a field of 24 teams.

Taylor won the 200-meter dash in 21.84 at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin in Somerset, May 30-31, to advance to the Meet of Champions.

He advanced to the group meet after winning the 200 meters in 21.76 at NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at Livingston, May 16-17.

Taylor also won the 200 meters in 21.05 at the Essex County Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark in May.

Taylor also is a football star. He helped the EOCHS football team capture the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoff championship last fall.

In the sectional championship game, with EO leading 13-7, Taylor made an interception at the goal line with 7:09 left in the game to help the Jaguars to the 13-7 win over host West Orange. Taylor was selected to play in the 47th annual Phil Simm New Jersey North–South High School All-Star Football Classic that took place on Sunday, June 8, at Kean University in Union.

Photo Courtesy of East Orange Campus High School head boys track coach Lance Wigfall