Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team gains No. 3 seed in sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ —The Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team received the No. 3 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Central Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament. The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 14 seed BeLOVED Charter in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after press time. If they won, they will host the winner between No. 6 seed Bard High School Early College (Newark) and No. 11 seed Weehawken in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 6. Hoboken is the No. 2 seed and Madison is the No. 1 seed. The semifinals are Saturday, Nov. 8, and the final is Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The Ridgers had an 11-9 record on the season through Oct. 29.

Joe Ragozzino Editor

