Bloomfield HS boys soccer team surges into the playoffs

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated West Caldwell Tech and Ferris to close out the regular season with three straight wins. Sophomore Gavin Baker, and juniors Jake Buccieri and Justin Williams each had one goal and one assist to lead the Bengals to a 7-1 road win over West Caldwell Tech on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Seniors Farouk Hamid and Ethan Johns, and juniors Tyler Brodbeck and Brandon Vullin each had one goal; and junior Sulayman Daoud, senior Henry Chicoma and sophomore Aeden Vanghelli each had one assist. BHS senior goalie Alex Leon made two saves.

Carlos Macias scored a goal off an assist from fellow senior Sean Sayers to lift the Bengals to a 1-0 home win over Ferris on Thursday, Oct. 30. Leon and senior Jacob Kelly each made four saves for Bloomfield. The streak began with a 2-0 road win over Hoboken on Saturday, Oct. 25. The Bengals won five of their last six games to improve to a 12-5-4 record on the season.

The sixth-seeded Bengals were scheduled to host No. 11 seed Paterson Kennedy in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after press time. If they won, the Bengals will face the winner between No. 3 seed Mount Olive and No. 14 seed East Orange Campus in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 7. The semifinals are Tuesday, Nov. 11, and the final is Friday, Nov. 14.

