West Orange HS boys soccer team is No. 1 seed in sectional tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team, ranked No. 3 in the state by nj.com, is the No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to host No. 16 seed Bergen County Tech in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after press time. If they won, the Mountaineers will host the winner between No. 8 seed Morristown and No. 9 seed Clifton in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 7. Passaic is the No. 2 seed, Mount Olive is the No. 3 seed and Kearny is the No. 4 seed.

The second-seeded Mountaineers lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to top-seeded St. Benedict’s Prep in the 51st Essex County Tournament championship game on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Livingston. St. Benedict’s scored with 52 seconds left in regulation on a goal by Nathaniel Addo.

WOHS moved to an 18-2 record on the season, with both losses to St. Benedict’s, ranked No. 1 in the state by nj.com and No. 1 in the nation by United Soccer Coaches. St. Benedict’s (15-0-1) won its second straight ECT title.

The ECT final was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 30, at Caldwell, but was moved due to rain. Caldwell’s field also was not available for Nov. 1.

