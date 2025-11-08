Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team dropped its final scheduled home game on Saturday, Nov. 1, to Bergen Catholic at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange to move to a 3-6 record on the season.

After the first quarter, the BC Crusaders led 7-0. In their first drive of the second quarter, Bergen Catholic scored a touchdown to make it 13-0. The extra point was blocked by junior Joshua Griffith to keep the score at 13-0. Later in the quarter, the Crusaders increased their lead to 20-0 before they scored again with :05 left in the second quarter. The extra point hit the left upright to keep the score at 26-0 at the half. In the third quarter, Bergen Catholic closed out the scoring with two touchdowns to make the final 40-0. BC quarterback Trey Tagliaferri was 19-of-23 passing for 238 yards and four TDs. Austin Busso had six receptions for 75 yards and one TD, while Jamel Hammary caught five passes for 74 yards and one TD for the Crusaders.

For the Pirates, senior defensive back Taylor Daniels had 12 tackles, while senior linebackers Matthew Bednarski and Michael Hug added 10 tackles apiece.

On Sunday morning, Nov. 2, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the pairings for the NJSIAA / Xfinity Non-Public “A” State Championships. The Pirates received the No. 8 seed and will face top-seeded Don Bosco Prep in the quarterfinal round on Friday night, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in Ramsey. Earlier this season, the DBP Ironmen defeated the Pirates 40-7 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. The Pirates’ record in the state playoffs is 23-32 and 0-8 vs. Don Bosco Prep. The Pirates won state titles in 1974 (declared by NJSIAA), 1976, 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1985.

