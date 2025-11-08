Columbia HS football team makes strides this season under first-year coach

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team finished the season with a 28-7 loss at Union on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The Cougars, under first-year head coach Lys Rubens Blanc, finished with a 3-6 record. Blanc is the first CHS head coach to start with more than one win in this century. In addition, Columbia posted its first winning season at home since 2020 and ranked among the top 15 in winning percentage since 1989 in school history.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry