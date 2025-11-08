More than 100 artists opened the doors to their studios as part of the annual South Orange and Maplewood Studio Tour. People got a chance to meet artists, see their work and the space where it was created. Pictured is Carol Cassel Baker in her studio where she does oil paintings, pastels, charcoal drawings, greeting cards and Giclee Printing, which is a high-quality, fine art reproduction created using a specialized, high-resolution inkjet printer and archival-quality inks. The name, pronounced “zhee-clay,” comes from the French word for “to spray,” referring to the printer’s process. Key features include exceptional detail, a wide range of color, and long-lasting, fade-resistant pigment-based inks printed on acid-free, archival paper or canvas.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry