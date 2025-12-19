IRVINGTON, NJ — Thymir Lassiter, the all-time winningest wrestler at Irvington High School, is thrilled to impart his wrestling knowledge to the IHS boys wrestling team as a first-year head coach.

“It’s great. I love it,” said Lassiter about being the new boys head coach of the Blue Knights, following their season opener against Seton Hall Prep on Dec. 9 at iHS. “I love the sport of wrestling. I love the kids and I love winning. As long as we keep working, we’re going to be fine.”

Lassiter, a 2017 graduate, succeeds his former IHS head coach, Kyle Steele.

Lassiter won 108 matches in his illustrious IHS career.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In his junior year, competing in the 182-pound weight class, he took second place at the Essex County Tournament. He also took first place at the District 10 state tournament and fifth/sixth place at the Region 4 tournament, finishing with a 29-6 record. In his senior year, competing at the same weight class, Lassiter took third place in the Essex County Tournament, second place in the District 15 tournament and fifth place in the Region 4 tournament, finishing with a stellar 34-6 record.

The season opener was definitely a good experience for the Blue Knights, facing a Seton Hall Prep team that is a perennial powerhouse. Though SHP won the match decisively, Lassiter was encouraged by his team’s efforts.

Lassiter acknowledged that most children in inner cities, such as Irvington, don’t begin wrestling until they reach high school. That’s why he is emphasizing the importance of “out-toughing” opponents.

“We have to out-tough and out-work our opponent in order to win,” said Lassiter, who also was a standout football player at IHS. “Skill-wise, (our opponents) may know more than us, but if we don’t get out-toughed or out-physical, we’ll be good money.”

Lassiter has strong faith that his squad can make some noise this season.

“I think we can win a lot of matches, to be honest,” he said. “I know Seton Hall is a great wrestling team. I know we have a lot of talent on our team as well. By the end of the year, we should be able to come home with a conference championship. We should be able to come home with something for sure.”

Note — The new IHS girls wrestling head coach is Michael Wicker.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Irvington vs. Seton Hall Prep (Dec. 9 at Irvington, season opener)

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry