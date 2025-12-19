December 19, 2025

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS girls hoops loaded this season G-HOOPS-WOvHB8

West Orange HS girls hoops loaded this season

December 17, 2025 0 2
Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for Jan. 9

Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for Jan. 9

December 17, 2025 0 17
Nutley HS boys bowling team improves to 5-0 on the season LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS boys bowling team improves to 5-0 on the season

December 18, 2025 0 32
Bloomfield church to host nativity with live animals BLM-Live Nativity2-C

Bloomfield church to host nativity with live animals

December 17, 2025 0 55

Related Stories

WRESTLE-IHS Lassiter1WEB
2 minutes read

Irvington HS first-year head coach Lassiter excited about the season

Joe Ragozzino December 17, 2025 0 28
BOXING-Jingle Brawls II
2 minutes read

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

Editor December 1, 2025 0 143
FOOT-CHSvIRV16-C
1 minute read

Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 162
FOOT-WOvPCT9765
3 minutes read

West Orange HS football team enjoys another stellar season

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 148
FOOT-IRV Shuler vs Pitt
1 minute read

Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 255
FOOT-IHSvLHS9-C
2 minutes read

CORRECTED: Irvington HS football team falls to Union City in overtime in sectional playoffs

Joe Ragozzino November 10, 2025 0 202

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team jolts Bergen Catholic for first win of season LOGO-SHP-Pirate 1

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team jolts Bergen Catholic for first win of season

December 17, 2025 0 4
West Orange HS girls hoops loaded this season G-HOOPS-WOvHB8 2

West Orange HS girls hoops loaded this season

December 17, 2025 0 2
Columbia HS fencing teams notch fine starts FENCE-CHS 1216a 3

Columbia HS fencing teams notch fine starts

December 17, 2025 0 7
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team is young, has high hopes G-HOOPS-BHSvGRHS1 4

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team is young, has high hopes

December 17, 2025 0 10

You may have missed

LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team jolts Bergen Catholic for first win of season

Jeff Goldberg December 17, 2025 0 4
G-HOOPS-WOvHB8
4 minutes read

West Orange HS girls hoops loaded this season

Editor December 17, 2025 0 2
WO-West Highlands1
3 minutes read

Planning Board hears about landslides, flooding

Joe Ungaro December 17, 2025 0 1
MAP-SO Historical3-C
3 minutes read

Preserving history for the future

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 17, 2025 0 1