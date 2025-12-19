IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School track team opened the 2025–26 indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Jambar Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational at the Armory Center in New York, N.Y. and brought home golden results.

Highlights:

Sophomore Dashawn Page won the 55-meter hurdles in a meet-record time of 7.94 seconds. Page also placed fourth in the varsity boys high jump.

Freshman Saniyah Bartley won the freshman/sophomore girls hurdles and added a third-place finish in the varsity girls triple jump.

Sophomore Oneil Henderson won the freshman/sophomore boys long jump and placed sixth in the varsity boys triple jump.

Senior Sharifa Trocard finished third in the invitational 500 meters with a time of 1 minutes, 15.53 seconds, which is the fastest time in New Jersey this season and the seventh-fastest in the nation.

Additional medalists

Jaquan Page – third place, freshman/sophomore 55-meter hurdles.

Joiner Ilys – sixth place, varsity boys 55-meter hurdles.

Elijah Jackson – second place, freshman/sophomore boys shot put.

Wynter Folk – sixth place, freshman/sophomore girls shot put.

Freshman/Sophomore 4×800 relay – third place, Jaquan Page, Berlen Jean-Mary, Eric Dickerson and Jacob Fausean.

All student-athletes’ performances from the meet currently rank in the top 10 in Essex County.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington assistant track coach Eddie Greene

