EAST ORANGE, NJ — Junior guard James Roberts scored a game-high 16 points and added 11 rebounds and three assists to lead the East Orange High School boys basketball team to a 60-55 win in the season opener on Saturday, Dec. 13, at the Tyrone Collins Tip-Off Classic at Paterson Kennedy.

Junior guard Elijah Caldwell also had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals; and junior guard Stageon King had 12 points for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars received a special gift from Kyrie Irving. The NBA All-Star, who hails from West Orange, donated uniforms, sneakers and other apparel to the EOCHS boys and girls basketball teams. Irving has a shoe deal with ANTA, a Chinese sporting goods company. EOCHS was among several schools that received similar donations from Irving, including Columbia High School in Maplewood.

The following are upcoming games:

Dec. 20: at Newark Central, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27: Jingle Bells Jubilee, vs. Northern Highlands, at Paterson STEAM HS.

Dec. 28: Jingle Bells Jubilee, opponent to be determined.

Jan. 3: The Essexfest Showcase, vs. Ridgewood, at Newark Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Jan. 22: Payne Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24: Columbia, 1 p.m.

Jan. 25: vs. College Achieve, at Felician University, 1 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Newark Arts, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Morris Catholic, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10: at Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: Roselle, 7 pm.

Feb. 19: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

