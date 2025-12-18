December 18, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Robert Allen West OBIT-PHOTO-Robert-Allen-West-285x370.webp

Robert Allen West

December 1, 2025 0 104
Thomas Edward Gotthainer (1949–2025) OBIT-PHOTO-Thomas-Edward-Gotthainer-285x370.webp

Thomas Edward Gotthainer (1949–2025)

November 24, 2025 0 90
John Francis McMahon

John Francis McMahon

November 20, 2025 0 94
Gerardo F. Chanco OBIT-PHOTOS-Gerardo-F.-Chanco-285x370.webp

Gerardo F. Chanco

November 3, 2025 0 195

Related Stories

Bishop Reginald Jackson, force in New Jersey politics, dies in Georgia

Editor December 3, 2025 0 117
OBIT-PHOTO-Robert-Allen-West-285x370.webp

Robert Allen West

Obituaries Editor December 1, 2025 0 104
OBIT-PHOTO-Thomas-Edward-Gotthainer-285x370.webp

Thomas Edward Gotthainer (1949–2025)

Obituaries Editor November 24, 2025 0 90
OBIT-PHOTOS-Gerardo-F.-Chanco-285x370.webp

Gerardo F. Chanco

Obituaries Editor November 3, 2025 0 195
OBIT-PHOTO-Melissa-Watson--285x404.jpg

Melissa Watson

Obituaries Editor October 24, 2025 0 265
OBIT-PHOTO-Maria-OConnell-285x369.webp

Maria O’Connell

Obituaries Editor October 20, 2025 0 259

LOCAL SPORTS

Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for Jan. 9 1

Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for Jan. 9

December 17, 2025 0 6
Columbia HS swimming team goes to 3-0 on the season LOGO-MAP-CHS 2

Columbia HS swimming team goes to 3-0 on the season

December 17, 2025 0 7
Seton Hall Prep basketball team tops Manasquan LOGO-SHP-Pirate 3

Seton Hall Prep basketball team tops Manasquan

December 17, 2025 0 5
Nutley HS boys bowling team improves to 5-0 on the season LOGO-Nutley 4

Nutley HS boys bowling team improves to 5-0 on the season

December 18, 2025 0 12

You may have missed

OBIT-PHOTO-Linda-Ann-Wendruff-Rosen-285x380.png

Linda Ann Wendruff Rosen

Obituaries Editor December 18, 2025 0 1

Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is set for Jan. 9

Editor December 17, 2025 0 6
LOGO-MAP-CHS

Columbia HS swimming team goes to 3-0 on the season

Joe Ragozzino December 17, 2025 0 7
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep basketball team tops Manasquan

Jeff Goldberg December 17, 2025 0 5