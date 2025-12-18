Linda Ann Wendruff Rosen, dear devoted wife, mother, and lifelong proud New Jerseyan passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of November 26, 2025 at her home in Manassas, Virginia.

She was born the second of four daughters to Marty and Selma Wendruff in Brooklyn, New York, and later raised in Fanwood and West Orange, New Jersey. She attended West Orange High School and went on to attain her BFA in Art and Design Education at the Pratt Institute in 1971. After moving to the Washington, D.C. area, she earned her MA in Art Therapy from George Washington University in 1978. She would go on to work at Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia as an art therapist and art teacher from 1978 to 2014. A lifelong artist and art lover, she even started her own jewelry business.

It was during her time at Pratt that she met the love of her life, Peter Rosen, and married him. She is survived by two sons, Nicholas and Daniel Rosen.

Whether in her beloved book club, hiking in nature, sharing her art with the world, or spending any time at all with dogs, she spread brightness and joy wherever she went.

