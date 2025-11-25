Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Patriot White Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

First Team Offense

Aidan Rotbaum, junior tight end.

First Team Defense

Jeremiah Tirado, senior defensive back.

Second Team Offense

Noah Smith, senior lineman.

Second Team Defense

Dom Saladino, junior linebacker.

Special Teams First Team

Max Forcer, senior returner.

Honorable Mention

Matt Serritella, senior offensive-defensive lineman.

All-Academic Nominee

Billy Callahan, senior offensive-defensive lineman.

The Raiders, seeded sixth, finished with a 4-6 record after losing at third-seeded Mount Olive in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs on Oct. 31.

