Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Patriot White Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.
First Team Offense
- Aidan Rotbaum, junior tight end.
First Team Defense
- Jeremiah Tirado, senior defensive back.
Second Team Offense
- Noah Smith, senior lineman.
Second Team Defense
- Dom Saladino, junior linebacker.
Special Teams First Team
- Max Forcer, senior returner.
Honorable Mention
- Matt Serritella, senior offensive-defensive lineman.
All-Academic Nominee
- Billy Callahan, senior offensive-defensive lineman.
The Raiders, seeded sixth, finished with a 4-6 record after losing at third-seeded Mount Olive in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs on Oct. 31.