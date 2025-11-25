Belleville HS football players garner All–Super Football Conference accolades
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Ivy White Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.
First Team Offense
- Jordan Armstrong, senior quarterback.
- Sean Sharpe, sophomore skill player.
- Keith Greeley, senior lineman.
- Devin Westfield, senior lineman.
- Caleb Love, senior tight end.
First Team Defense
- Victor Adams, senior lineman.
- Jayden McDaniel, senior linebacker.
- Jailen Sharpe, senior defensive back.
Second Team Offense
- Jaden Westfield, senior skill player.
- Josh Workman, senior lineman.
Second Team Defense
- Samad Conway, senior lineman.
- Lorenzo Tiankee, junior linebacker.
- Jadiere Rivera-Hampton, junior defensive back.
Special Teams First Team
- Uriah Vergara, senior kicker.
Honorable Mention
- Nathaniel Anabwani, junior.
All-Academic Nominee
- Vergara.
In addition, Belleville HS head coach Brian Antab was named the Coach of the Year in the division.
The Bucs won all seven regular-season games to win the divisional regular-season title, before losing to Ridgefield Park 19-14 in the Ivy divisional semifinal playoffs to finish with a 7-1 record.
