Belleville HS football players garner All–Super Football Conference accolades

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Ivy White Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

First Team Offense

Jordan Armstrong, senior quarterback.

Sean Sharpe, sophomore skill player.

Keith Greeley, senior lineman.

Devin Westfield, senior lineman.

Caleb Love, senior tight end.

First Team Defense

Victor Adams, senior lineman.

Jayden McDaniel, senior linebacker.

Jailen Sharpe, senior defensive back.

Second Team Offense

Jaden Westfield, senior skill player.

Josh Workman, senior lineman.

Second Team Defense

Samad Conway, senior lineman.

Lorenzo Tiankee, junior linebacker.

Jadiere Rivera-Hampton, junior defensive back.

Special Teams First Team

Uriah Vergara, senior kicker.

Honorable Mention

Nathaniel Anabwani, junior.

All-Academic Nominee

Vergara.

In addition, Belleville HS head coach Brian Antab was named the Coach of the Year in the division.

The Bucs won all seven regular-season games to win the divisional regular-season title, before losing to Ridgefield Park 19-14 in the Ivy divisional semifinal playoffs to finish with a 7-1 record.

Photo Courtesy of Elijah Nunez/Belleville High School

