Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship

November 26, 2025

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors Photo by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 6
Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors FOOT-CHSvIRV16-C

Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 6
Belleville HS football players garner All–Super Football Conference accolades FOOT-BEL-Nov4

Belleville HS football players garner All–Super Football Conference accolades

November 25, 2025 0 134
Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 14

Related Stories

G-LAX-GR Sutton

Glen Ridge HS lacrosse star Grace Sutton commits to Bucknell

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 37
LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team enjoys great tournament run

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 52
B-SOCCER-GRvVerona1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team wins state sectional championship for second straight season

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 56
Elisa Tortajada leap for a spike.

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team spikes down good season

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 0
2nd goal celebrationOct. 15 sv. JohnsonGR lost 3-2Photo by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys good season

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 73
GR-Ashenfelter 8K2-C

Traditional Thanksgiving races return

Editor November 12, 2025 0 80

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors Photo by Jerry Simon 1

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 6
West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor 2

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

November 26, 2025 0 10
Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors FOOT-CHSvIRV16-C 3

Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 6
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1 4

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship

November 25, 2025 0 7

You may have missed

Photo by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 6
G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

Steve Tober November 26, 2025 0 10
FOOT-CHSvIRV16-C

Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 6
B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 7