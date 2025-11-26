Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team was determined to end its season as state champions.

The Ridgers got the job done.

After allowing an early goal, the Ridgers dominated the rest of the way, defeating Delaware Valley 3-1 to capture the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championship on Saturday night, Nov. 22, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

The Ridgers, under sixth-year head coach Brian Ianni, capped the season with a stellar 20-4 record.

Glen Ridge won its second Group 1 state title in program history. Their first was in 2019, when they defeated Bound Brook in overtime in their first-ever state final appearance.

Delaware Valley struck in the third minute of the game to take a 1-0 lead. The Ridgers got the equalizer when senior Christoffer Cabrera ripped a shot into the top-left hand of the corner of the net with under 25 minutes left in the first half.

Delaware Valley, which was assessed a yellow card in the first half, was given a second yellow card in the second half, resulting in a red card, which put them down a man – 11 versus 10. Immediately after the red card was assessed, the Ridgers were given a free kick. Junior Ryan Law scored on a header off junior Max Fleischer’s free kick with about 25 minutes left in regulation for a 2-1 lead.

The Ridgers got an insurance goal when Fleischer’s long shot was initially saved by the Delaware Valley goalie, who couldn’t hang onto the ball, as sophomore Robert Runnions buried the rebound into the net with under nine minutes left.

Senior goalie Liam Feder finished with one save.

When the game ended, the GRHS players joyously rushed to the stands to celebrate with Ridger Nation.

After losing to Montclair Kimberley Academy 2-0 in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals, falling to MKA for the second time this season, the Ridgers won their final eight games of the season. They won their final two regular-season games, beating Columbia 6-2 and West Essex 3-2 in overtime.

The Ridgers won the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship for the second straight season. GRHS, seeded No. 2, defeated Technology 6-0 in the first round, No. 7 seed Hoboken 7-1 in the quarterfinals and sixth-seeded Whippany Park 6-0 in the semifinals, all at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. In the final, the Ridgers defeated fifth-seeded Verona 1-0 at Brookdale Park on a goal by Fleischer on an assist from junior Liam Silva.

The Ridgers then defeated Waldwick 5-0 in the Group 1 state semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at Brookdale.

Fleischer opened the scoring with a goal in the 10th minute. Senior Alex Hinkis made it 2-0 after scoring on a rebound of a shot by Fleischer. In the second half, Fleischer, senior Alex Stolte and Runnions each had a goal. The Ridgers defense was excellent in front of goalie Feder, as Waldwick did not have a shot on goal.

GRHS avenged the loss to Waldwick in the same round last season in a game decided by kicks from the penalty area.

The Ridgers’ other losses this season were to perennial power Seton Hall Prep 2-0 in the season opener on Sept. 2, in West Orange; Montclair 5-1 on Sept. 29 in Montclair; and MKA 2-0 on Oct 6 at Watsessing Park. MKA was an ECT semifinalist and won the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public B sectional title and Non-Public B state title.

The Ridgers got the job done. They will forever cherish this amazing state-championship season.

GRHS boy soccer players earn All–SEC honors

The following GRHS boys soccer players earned All–Super Essex Confernece–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches:

First Team

Fleischer.

Cabrera.

Stolte.

Second Team

Feder.

Hinkis.

Gabe Hertz, senior.

Honorable Mention

Silva.

Nate Kastenmeier, senior.

