Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 26, 2025

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors Photo by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 6
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship

November 25, 2025 0 8
Belleville HS football players garner All–Super Football Conference accolades FOOT-BEL-Nov4

Belleville HS football players garner All–Super Football Conference accolades

November 25, 2025 0 140
Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 16

Related Stories

FOOT-WOvPCT9765

West Orange HS football team enjoys another stellar season

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 48
FOOT-IRV Shuler vs Pitt

Irvington alum Adon Shuler makes big play to lead Notre Dame football past Pitt

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 60
FOOT-IHSvLHS9-C

CORRECTED: Irvington HS football team falls to Union City in overtime in sectional playoffs

Joe Ragozzino November 10, 2025 0 127
FOOT-CHSvIRV6-C

Irvington HS football team gears up for sectional playoffs

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 0 169
CROSS-IHS SEC1

Irvington HS boys cross-country team excels at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 0 223
FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 0 207

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors Photo by Jerry Simon 1

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 6
West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor 2

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

November 26, 2025 0 10
Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors FOOT-CHSvIRV16-C 3

Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 7
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1 4

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship

November 25, 2025 0 8

You may have missed

Photo by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 6
G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

Steve Tober November 26, 2025 0 10
FOOT-CHSvIRV16-C

Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 7
B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 8