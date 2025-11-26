Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference honors this season, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Irvington is in the Freedom White Division.

IRVINGTON HS

Freedom White Division

First Team Offense

Jayden Herron, senior skill position (running back).

Jazai Reid, junior skill position (wide receiver).

Chuck Ebiem, junior lineman.

First Team Defense

Malachi Mills, sophomore lineman.

Khayan Byrdie, sophomore lineman.

Donte Shuler, junior linebacker.

Nyray Moody, sophomore defensive back.

Second Team Offense

Justin Spellman, sophomore quarterback.

Jamir Howell, junior skill position (wide receiver).

Elliot Yirenkyi, sophomore skill position (wide receiver).

Christian Spencer, junior lineman.

Second Team Defense

CJ Langley, junior lineman.

Aiden Smith, senior linebacker.

Honorable Mention

Wisdom Ojugo, senior linebacker.

All-Academic Nominee

Schebny Bellenton, senior wide receiver.

Notes — The fifth-seeded Irvington Blue Knights finished with a 3-7 record after losing at fourth-seeded Union City 21-14 in overtime in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs on Oct. 31. IHS lost a tough 7-6 decision to Union City earlier in the season on Oct. 17 in a divisional game at Irvington.

