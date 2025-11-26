West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Jazmine Taylor, a sophomore defender from West Orange, emerged as one of the mainstays for a young Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season.

“Jazmine has been a great addition to the team,” MKA first-year head coach Tim Keegan said. “She provides great energy and presence on the field, plus her work rate at trainings and in games, and her willingness to learn and improve every day makes our team better. She is a huge key to our success this year and for the future of the program.”

MKA, seeded fifth, advanced to the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Non-Public B state tournament on Nov. 13, but unfortunately, lost to DePaul Catholic 3-0 to finish with a 10-8-1 record this season.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Tober

About the Author Steve Tober Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry