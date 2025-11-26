November 26, 2025

Author's Other Posts

West Orange lineman Julius Hammer provides boost for MKA football team this season FOOT-MKA Hammer

West Orange lineman Julius Hammer provides boost for MKA football team this season

November 13, 2025 0 104
Glen Ridge sisters lead Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey FIELD-MKA2

Glen Ridge sisters lead Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey

November 12, 2025 0 131
Newark’s Francis Ogbuehi stars for Montclair Kimberley Academy football team FOOT-MKA Ogbuehi1

Newark’s Francis Ogbuehi stars for Montclair Kimberley Academy football team

November 11, 2025 0 86
Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1

Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer

November 5, 2025 0 124

Related Stories

B-SOCCER-WOstatefinal

West Orange HS boys soccer team captures state championship

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 26
FOOT-SHP DanielsWEB

Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors

Jeff Goldberg November 20, 2025 0 51
FOOT-WOvPCT9765

West Orange HS football team enjoys another stellar season

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 48
B-SOCCER-WOsectional1

WOHS crowned sectional champs

Joe Ragozzino November 19, 2025 0 73
B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy

Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season

Jeff Goldberg November 12, 2025 0 77
B-SOCCER-WOvSBP2

West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 88

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors Photo by Jerry Simon 1

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 6
West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor 2

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

November 26, 2025 0 11
Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors FOOT-CHSvIRV16-C 3

Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 7
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1 4

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship

November 25, 2025 0 8

You may have missed

Photo by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 6
G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

Steve Tober November 26, 2025 0 11
FOOT-CHSvIRV16-C

Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 7
B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team captures state championship

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 8