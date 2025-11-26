East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

EAST ORANGE/ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School and Orange High School football teams featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference honors this season, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Orange is in the Freedom White Division. EOCHS is in the Freedom Red Division.

ORANGE HS

Freedom White Division

Second Team Defense

Jamal Chaury, senior linebacker.

Honorable Mention

Raymond McDuffy, junior lineman.

All-Academic Nominee

Nathaniel Edwards, senior wide receiver-defensive back.

EAST ORANGE CAMPUS HS

Freedom Red Division

First Team Offense

Alex Hanks, senior skill position (wide receiver).

Karl Clarke, senior lineman.

Shaheem Dezonie, senior lineman.

First Team Defense

Esa Wittingburg, junior lineman.

Quadir Parrish, senior linebacker.

Robert Minter, senior linebacker.

Second Team Offense

Zachary Concepcion, junior quarterback.

Jaleel Halsey, junior skill position (running back).

Michael Wicker Jr., senior lineman.

Second Team Defense

Sadiq Dues, junior lineman.

Shaler Jackson III, senior linebacker.

Eric Wilkins, junior defensive back.

Honorable Mention

Abdoul Kafando, senior running back/linebacker.

All-Academic Nominee

Auchavian Simmons, senior wide receiver/cornerback.

Notes — The defending champion EOCHS Jaguars, seeded third, defeated No. 6 seed Bloomfield 49-7 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs. at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange on Nov. 1. EOCHS had defeated Bloomfield 34-6 at Robeson Stadium on Oct. 3 in a divisional game, allowing its first points of the season.

The Jaguars then lost at No. 2 seed and eventual champion Passaic County Tech 35-0 in the semifinals on Nov. 7.

The OHS Tornadoes went winless in nine games this season.

EOCHS football to host Barringer on Thanksgiving

The East Orange Campus High School football team will close out the season when they host Barringer on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, at Paul Robeson Stadium. Kickoff is at 10:30 a.m. The game was originally scheduled to take place at Shabazz Stadium in Newark.

The Jaguars are 8-2 on the season, while Barringer is 2-6.

East Orange leads the series 64-39-9, dating back to 1897. The Jaguars have won every meeting since the series was resumed in 2009.

This season, the Jaguars won their first four games, all by shutouts, for a combined score of 152-0.

