Bloomfield HS football players gain All-Super Football Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

First Team Offense

Tyler Frantantoni, senior offensive lineman.

Jeremy Tejada, senior at-large (quarterback).

First Team Defense

Mekhi Wilson, junior linebacker.

Mike Mickens, junior defensive back.

Second Team Offense

Makai Douglas, at-large (lineman).

Second Team Defense

Tayler Guerrero, junior li nebacker.

Honorable Mention

Alex Noelvil, junior running back-defensive back.

All-Academic Nominee

Joshua Plonski, senior lineman.

In addition, BHS head coach Mike Carter was named the SFC–Freedom Red Division Coach of the Year. Carter won his 150th

career game this season.

The Bengals finished 5-5 this season, qualifying for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs. The sixth-seeded Bengals lost to third-seeded East Orange Campus on Nov. 1 at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange to end the season. They were the first team to score on EOC in a 34-6 divisional loss on Oct. 3 at Robeson Stadium, after EOC posted shutouts in its first four games by a combined 152-0 score.

Tejada had a strong senior season. He had 37 completions on 87 attempts for 558 yards passing and five interceptions, along with 1,058 yards rushing on 131 attempts with 20 rushing touchdowns.

Photos of players – Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Photo of coach Mike Carter – by Joe Ragozzino

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry