Legend kicks off annual Turkey Trot 5K

Three-time Olympian Hazel Clark kicked off the start of Two Towns Turkey Trot, which saw more than 400 runners participating in a 5K race and more than 120 children running in a shorter race atop South Mountain Reservation on Saturday.

The event raised more than $12,000 for the Seth Boyden Parent Teacher Association, which organized the event. Clark is a South Orange resident and Columbia High School graduate.

Matthew Lawder, 37, of South Orange, won the race, finishing in 16 minutes and 48 seconds. He was followed by Noah Kaufman, 42, of Maplewood, who finished in 17 minutes and 25 seconds. Third place was taken by Constantine Schreiber, 42, of Union, who finished 17 minutes and 25 seconds.

The top female finisher was Lauren Hildebrand, 42, of South Orange at 21 minutes and 3 seconds. Kara Vandooijeweert, 27, of Parsippany, took second place at 21 minutes, 25 seconds and Shannon Bond, 44, of Maplewood, finished in third place.

For the under 13 division, Treyvon Tsioulcas-Sherman, 11, took first place with a time of 21 minutes, Carver McWilliams, 8, of South Orange, finished second at 23 minutes and 32 seconds, and Leo Wintroub, 9, of Maplewood, finished in third at 25 minutes and 50 seconds.

The kids fun run, which took place after the 5K, had more than 120 participants, with kids ranging in age from 2 to 12 running in grade-level heats at varying distances along Crest Drive.

Maplewood Boy Scout Troop 5 held down the mile 2 cheering and turnaround spot on the Lollipop Loop, ensuring runners knew where they were going and were ready to finish strong. Among those running was Troop member and Columbia High School freshman James Evangalista, 15, who placed 11th overall with a time of 19 minutes and 12 seconds.

The more than $12,000 raised will directly impact opportunities for elementary-aged kids, organizers said.

