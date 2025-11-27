Legend kicks off annual Turkey Trot 5K

November 27, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Thousands wait for free turkeys EO-Giving Turkey1-C

Thousands wait for free turkeys

November 25, 2025 0 45
South Orange and Maplewood Studio Tour MAP-Studio Tour1-C

South Orange and Maplewood Studio Tour

November 5, 2025 0 124
PHOTOS: Monsters and ghouls pack Maplewood Village for yearly parade MAP-Halloween37-C

PHOTOS: Monsters and ghouls pack Maplewood Village for yearly parade

November 5, 2025 0 122
PHOTOS: Comedy and costumes event raises money for CHS Ultimate team MAP-Ultimate Comedy36

PHOTOS: Comedy and costumes event raises money for CHS Ultimate team

November 5, 2025 0 183

Related Stories

GR-Christmas Story3-C

‘You’ll shoot your eye out’

Daniel Jackovino November 25, 2025 0 105
EO-Giving Turkey1-C

Thousands wait for free turkeys

Joe Ungaro November 25, 2025 0 45
ART-Trisha Yearwood

Essex County Arts and Entertainment Listings

Editor November 25, 2025 0 26
BLM-Food Waste2-C

Bloomfield schools teaming up to save food and reduce waste

Editor November 25, 2025 0 31
MAP-Integrated Schools1

Panel says ‘now more than ever’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 20, 2025 0 44
IRV-Retiring Dentist2-C

Saying goodbye after 60 years

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 20, 2025 0 98

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS football players gain All-Super Football Conference honors Jeremy Tejada 1

Bloomfield HS football players gain All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 4
East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors Photo by Jerry Simon 2

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 17
West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor 3

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

November 26, 2025 0 20
Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors FOOT-CHSvIRV16-C 4

Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

November 25, 2025 0 15

You may have missed

MAP-Boyden Race7-C

Legend kicks off annual Turkey Trot 5K

Joe Ungaro November 25, 2025 0 1
Jeremy Tejada

Bloomfield HS football players gain All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 4
Photo by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 17
G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

Steve Tober November 26, 2025 0 20