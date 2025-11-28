West Orange HS football players receive All-Super Football Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors this season.

First Team Offense

Brandon LaBanca, senior quarterback.

David Moore Jr., senior skill position (wide receiver).

Farad Green Jr., senior skill position (running back).

Gregory Andrews, senior lineman.

First Team Defense

Sydney Padilla, junior lineman.

Micah Howell, senior linebacker.

Ahkir Morgan, senior defensive back.

Bashir Moss, senior at-large (defensive back).

Second Team Offense

Jeremiah Barnes, senior skill position (wide receiver).

Aidan Watt, junior lineman.

Wagley Aguste, junior lineman.

Second Team Defense

Faheem Issah, junior lineman.

Dylan Adams, junior linebacker.

First Team Special Teams

Clavens Pierre, junior punter.

Xavier Davis, junior returner.

Honorable Mention

Daniel Akinboyewa, senior tight end-linebacker.

All-Academic Nominee

Joseph Palumbo, senior wide receiver-defensive back.

The Mountaineers, under seventh-year head coach Darnell Grant, finished as runners-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs for the second year in a row. They also finished 9-3 for the second consecutive season and won the divisional title for the third straight season with a 5-0 mark.

