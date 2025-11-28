West Orange HS football players receive All-Super Football Conference honors
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors this season.
First Team Offense
- Brandon LaBanca, senior quarterback.
- David Moore Jr., senior skill position (wide receiver).
- Farad Green Jr., senior skill position (running back).
- Gregory Andrews, senior lineman.
First Team Defense
- Sydney Padilla, junior lineman.
- Micah Howell, senior linebacker.
- Ahkir Morgan, senior defensive back.
- Bashir Moss, senior at-large (defensive back).
Second Team Offense
- Jeremiah Barnes, senior skill position (wide receiver).
- Aidan Watt, junior lineman.
- Wagley Aguste, junior lineman.
Second Team Defense
- Faheem Issah, junior lineman.
- Dylan Adams, junior linebacker.
First Team Special Teams
- Clavens Pierre, junior punter.
- Xavier Davis, junior returner.
Honorable Mention
- Daniel Akinboyewa, senior tight end-linebacker.
All-Academic Nominee
- Joseph Palumbo, senior wide receiver-defensive back.
The Mountaineers, under seventh-year head coach Darnell Grant, finished as runners-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs for the second year in a row. They also finished 9-3 for the second consecutive season and won the divisional title for the third straight season with a 5-0 mark.