Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — For the past few weeks, the Columbia High School fall teams have been getting ready for their respective seasons, working hard during long, arduous practices.

The athletes had an opportunity to share their thoughts about their teams’ hopes and expectations during CHS Athletics Media Day on Friday afternoon, Aug. 21, at CHS.

Organized by CHS athletic director Sjocquelyn Winstead, CHS Media Day was a chance for the athletes to all come together and talk about what they hope to accomplish for their teams.

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Media Day has become a ritual, thanks to Winstead, who wants the athletes to practice and hone their communication skills when they go on to college.

“I want to give you every opportunity to be a cohesive and professional athlete and this is where it starts. It starts in high school,” said Winstead in her address to the athletes.

Team and individual portraits were taken in the gym during the day. A podium was set up in the gym lobby, as three or four athletes from each team sat in front of a table to answer questions from moderator Lucas Abrantes, who is a CHS junior.

The representing teams were football, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls volleyball, girls tennis, field hockey, boys cross-county and girls cross-country. Each team was given different questions.

The athletes spoke about how they always support each other as they strive to win championships.

Following the press conference, the athletes were treated to food and refreshments in the lobby.

The CHS football team will host Hillside on Friday, Aug. 28, in the season opener at 7 p.m. The boys soccer team, under first-year head coach Erik Hamilton, will host Seton Hall Prep on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The girls soccer team will visit Irvington, the girls volleyball team will visit Glen Ridge and the field hockey team will visit Cranford, all on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

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