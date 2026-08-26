August 26, 2026

Author's Other Posts

EOCHS, Orange and Irvington football teams prep for season FOOT-IHSpractice2

EOCHS, Orange and Irvington football teams prep for season

August 18, 2026 48
Harry James Summer Basketball League’s 50th reunion in East Orange is a slam dunk B-HOOPS-EO reunion2

Harry James Summer Basketball League’s 50th reunion in East Orange is a slam dunk

August 20, 2026 68
Jose Aponte Jr. named new Bloomfield HS baseball head coach BASE-BHS Aponte1

Jose Aponte Jr. named new Bloomfield HS baseball head coach

August 18, 2026 63
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team wins West Essex league title this summer LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team wins West Essex league title this summer

August 11, 2026 105

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LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons SPORTS-CHS Media9 1

Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons

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Seton Hall Prep football team will travel to Baltimore for the season opener FOOT-SHPpractice5 2

Seton Hall Prep football team will travel to Baltimore for the season opener

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EOCHS, Orange and Irvington football teams prep for season FOOT-IHSpractice2 3

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