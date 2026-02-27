Columbia HS girls basketball team defeats Dayton and North Plainfield
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated Dayton and North Plainfield in consecutive independent games to improve to 18-7 on the season.
Junior Myla Defreitas had 22 points, five rebounds and four steals; junior Gabriella Ervin had 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals; and junior JoJo Yarde had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six steals in the 70-47 win at Dayton on Feb. 17 in Springfield. Yarde had 25 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals; Ervin scored 20 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals; Defreitas scored 17 points; and senior Anabel MacGuire scored 13 in the 86-30 home win over North Plainfield on Feb. 19.
The Cougars received the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament. They will host No. 12 seed Linden in the first round on Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Plainfield or No. 13 seed Ridge in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28. The top seed is Bayonne.