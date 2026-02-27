Columbia HS girls basketball team defeats Dayton and North Plainfield

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated Dayton and North Plainfield in consecutive independent games to improve to 18-7 on the season.

Junior Myla Defreitas had 22 points, five rebounds and four steals; junior Gabriella Ervin had 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals; and junior JoJo Yarde had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six steals in the 70-47 win at Dayton on Feb. 17 in Springfield. Yarde had 25 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals; Ervin scored 20 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals; Defreitas scored 17 points; and senior Anabel MacGuire scored 13 in the 86-30 home win over North Plainfield on Feb. 19.

The Cougars received the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament. They will host No. 12 seed Linden in the first round on Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Plainfield or No. 13 seed Ridge in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28. The top seed is Bayonne.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry