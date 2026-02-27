Columbia HS girls basketball team defeats Dayton and North Plainfield

February 27, 2026

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team rolls into the postseason Asaad Majuta. Bloomfield defeats Manchester 68-30, Feb. 17.

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team rolls into the postseason

Columbia HS boys basketball team captures Essex County Invitational Tournament championship LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS boys basketball team captures Essex County Invitational Tournament championship

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gears up for postseason Inez Brewster. Bloomfield lost to Lyndhurst 45-30, Feb. 19.

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gears up for postseason

East Orange Campus HS girls basketball rolls into the postseason LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head

East Orange Campus HS girls basketball rolls into the postseason

