Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to state sectional title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team found consistency it has been looking for all season in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2, Group 4 state sectional tournament, as they defeated Kearny, St. Peter’s Prep and Bayonne, all by 2-0 scores, to capture the sectional title. This was the second state title in the last three years for the Pirates.

In the semifinals against St. Peter’s Prep on Feb. 18 at Hudson Lanes in Jersey City, senior Aidan Benjamin bowled 207, 214; freshman Matthew Radulic bowled 213; freshman Logan Williams bowled 218; junior Joey Maiella bowled 242 and 249; and senior Riley Gnecco bowled 236.

Following the match, Gnecco said, “It was a real team effort today. We all came together and connected.” Maiella added, “We have been working super hard in practice. We did really well today.”

On Feb. 21, the Pirates traveled to Lucky Strike in North Brunswick to take on No. 1 seed Bayonne. In game one, the Pirates defeated the Bees 992-951 behind Benjamin’s 224, Radulic’s 193, Gnecco’s 193, Williams’ 191, and Maiella’s 191. In game two, the Pirates captured the title 991-929 behind Radulic’s 215, Gnecco’s 214, Maiella’s 200, Benjamin’s 182, and Williams’ 180.

Following the match, head coach Michael Smircich said, “Today was a special win. This team has really come together at the right time. We’ve had our ups and downs this year, but we have always had our goals set on February playoff bowling. Right now, my guys think they are the best team in the state and they are certainly bowling like it. This team is full of heart and the guys want to win, as they thrive off of each others’ energy. Everyone stepped up today and each guy in the lineup had a big moment.”

Gnecco said, “I have never seen a team come together the way we all did. We had a mountain to climb in front of us as we defeated No. 2 seed St. Peter’s Prep and No. 1 seed Bayonne and we climbed it one step at a time.” Maiella added, “This team is special. When we trust each other, pick each other up, and bowl with heart, every spare becomes a statement and every strike belongs to all of us.”

The Group 4 state semifinals will take place Feb. 27 at Lucky Strike. The Pirates will face North 1 sectional champion Bergen Tech and Central Jersey sectional champion Monroe will face South Jersey sectional champion Jackson. The winners will meet in the final later that afternoon.

