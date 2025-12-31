West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After an 0-3 start, the West Orange High School boys basketball team won two straight games, defeating Orange and Tottenville (N.Y.).

The Mountaineers defeated Orange 64-55 on Dec. 22 for its first win of the season.

Jaden Then, a junior, had 18 points and five steals; junior Zachary Mouphouet had 12 points and three steals; junior Evan Whitaker had 10 points, five steals and four rebounds; senior Brandon Lewis had 10 points and four rebounds; junior Max Beecker had six points, seven assists and four rebounds; and junior Justice Nuguid and senior Marcus Belle each scored four points.

WOHS defeated Tottenville (N.Y.) 66-50 on Dec. 27 in the Bayonne Holiday Classic. Then had 22 points and Bleecker had 19 points. Whitaker had eight points and Mouphouet had seven points.

The Mountaineers lost to Bayonne 69-55 in the Bayonne Holiday Classic final on Dec. 28. Then had 20 points; Mouphouet had nine points; Bleecker had eight points; Whitaker had seven points and three assists; and junior Ameer Hall had five points and six rebounds. WOHS moved to 2-4.

