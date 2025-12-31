Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 4-1

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated West Essex 47-41 on Dec. 22 at West Essex in North Caldwell to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Junior guard Cameron Arana had 17 points and eight rebounds; junior guard Sean Perrotta had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists; junior guard AJ Cruz scored nine points; senior guard senior guard Justin Gray contributed five points; and freshman guard Asaad Majuta had four points and three rebounds.

The Bengals were scheduled to compete in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament, Dec. 29-30. They will host Kearny on Jan. 3 at 11:30 a.m. and visit Livingston on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino

