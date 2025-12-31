Irvington HS basketball standout Jazmir Taylor nets 1,000th career point

IRVINGTON, NJ — Senior Jazmir Taylor scored 24 points to surpass 1,000 career points for the Irvington High School boys basketball team during the season-opening 76-55 home loss to Montclair on Dec. 16.

Senior Jayden Bermudez had 10 points, sophomore Joshua Anderson had eight points, and senior Samuel Gabriel had four points and eight rebounds for the IHS Blue Knights. Junior Penosky Pierre had five rebounds, senior Amari Harper had three points, and sophomores Jordan Goodridge, Christian St. Claire and Elijah Barton each had two points.

IHS lost at Burlington City 47-41 on Dec. 20. Harper had 10 points, and Taylor and Bermudez each had nine points. Pierre added five points.

Irvington competed in the Paterson Charter Holiday Classic, defeating Saddle River Day 57-46 for its first win of the season. Taylor had 17 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds; Bermudez had 11 points, 15 rebounds and six assists; Harper contributed 10 points and three rebounds; Pierre recorded six points on two three-pointers; sophomore Christian Sylvain and senior Samuel Gabriel each had four points; Barton had two points and four rebounds and sophomore Nolen Lyle added two points.

The Blue Knights will host Orange High School on Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. and visit Bloomfield on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.

