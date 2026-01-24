‘Decisive Moments’ opening reception at 1978 Maplewood Arts Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Selected photographs from Columbia High School students are featured in an exhibit, “Decisive Moments: Selected Photographs from Columbia High School,” at the 1978 Maplewood Arts Center.

Artist and Columbia High School photography teacher Richard Cutrona said the collection represents work from different photographic places.

“Some are scanned film,” Cutrona said. “We process color film which is rare. Some are digital. Some are cell phone photos. Twenty students are in the show: two prints from each student, 40 in total. The show represents work from this year and summer. 1978 was kind enough to give us a spot.”

James A. Manno, fine and performing arts supervisor in the school district, said the partnership with Maplewood Arts & Culture provides Columbia High School photography students with an invaluable opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional gallery setting.

“‘Decisive Moments’ is more than just an exhibition—it’s a transformative experience that allows our young artists to engage with their community, share their unique perspectives, and understand the power of visual storytelling,” Manno said. “When students see their photographs displayed alongside the legacy of masters like Henri Cartier-Bresson, it reinforces that their creative voices matter and that art has the power to capture the world around them in meaningful ways. These types of authentic, real-world experiences are essential to arts education, building confidence, technical skill, and a deeper connection between our schools and the vibrant cultural landscape of South Orange and Maplewood.”

The exhibit, which had an opening reception last week, gets its name from “The Decisive Moment,” a photography book that brings together photographic material from the first 20 years of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s career.

Deputy Mayor Malia Herman, who was at the reception, said she loves exhibits that feature the creativity of youth.

“This is interesting to me,” Herman said. “Photos have a definite point of view. I don’t know if it would occur to me to take these pictures. So inspiring.”

Cintia Malhorta, artist and educator, said, “As someone with a background in photography, it’s a pleasure to see students producing work of this caliber. Mr. Cutrona runs an exceptional program.”

Brennan Carboy is a 16-year-old sophomore at Columbia. He’s inspired by movies from the 1920s to the early 1950s and says he’s found a love for the “old timey idea” and the general vibe of the time era.

One of the photos he had in the exhibit was taken while standing on a pier looking into the ocean in Provincetown, Mass.

Z Hunt, who enjoys taking candid pictures of friends, photographed Angel who had a black eye and was holding up an ice bag to her face.

Tayte Ericksen, 15, of South Orange, photographed marbles. It’s her first year taking photography and she said, “It’s very exciting seeing how photos turn out.” She thinks photography as a career could be very interesting to pursue.

“Lilies” was one of the pieces featured by Tessa Goldstein, 17, of Maplewood. It was taken in her room, and she liked how the lighting frames the flowers. She said she’s inspired by moments and small things that get overlooked. She sees photography as both a hobby and something she would pursue.

“Tessa is going this semester to an NYU future imagemakers program,” Cutrona said. “We’re very proud of her.”

To learn more about Maplewood Arts & Culture visit: https://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry