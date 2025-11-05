November 6, 2025

Neutering program explained at library IRV-CPAW1-C

October 30, 2025
Collaboration creates community and that’s where joy is found ART-Apricot Sky3-C

October 31, 2025
Manufacturers Village invites public to see where art happens EO-Open House4-C

October 22, 2025
No Kings rally draws 2,000 plus MAP-No Kings1-C

October 22, 2025

EO-SNAP Cuts15-C

City will try to fill any SNAP gap

Joe Ungaro November 5, 2025 1
WO-CO Williams-CWEB

Tammy Williams wins council seat in West Orange

Editor November 5, 2025 46
MAP-Meadowland45

South Orange votes yes on Open Space question

Editor November 5, 2025 28
BLM-Mayor Mundell-C

Bloomfield election results

Editor November 5, 2025 31
MAP-School Board1-C

Nayar, Stephan and Higgins win school board vote

Editor November 6, 2025 43
EO-Monte Irvin2-C

Community center opens in park

Editor October 30, 2025 44

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team wins in first round of state sectional tournament G-VOLLEY-BHSvNB4WEB 1

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team wins in first round of state sectional tournament

November 5, 2025
East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Bloomfield in North 1, Group 5 playoff quarterfinals Photo by Jerry Simon 2

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Bloomfield in North 1, Group 5 playoff quarterfinals

November 6, 2025
Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1 3

Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer

November 5, 2025
Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘It Ain’t Over’ event LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum 4

Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘It Ain’t Over’ event

November 6, 2025

