Vinyl is only part of the draw for fans at Maplewood Record Fair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Woodland was recently packed with music enthusiasts for the Maplewood Record Fair, which offered all kinds of music related merchandise, including records, CDs, comic books, books, clothing, shoes, buttons and toys.

Hosted by Charles Maggio and Jennifer Klein, the event happens twice a year. This was their 12th show, and it was bittersweet for Klein, as the senior volunteers were heading off to college. “We’re looking for the next generation of volunteers,” said Klein.

Tim Lastfogel was one of the vendors. He has an Instagram page called Psychedelic Safari. He has all genres of music.

“Punk, gothic, underground, weird stuff,” he said.

Lastfogel has been doing record shows on occasion, on and off, for the past 35 years. Some of his favorite bands include The Residents, Alice Cooper, The Misfits, The Smiths, Bauhuas, Sisters of Mercy, The Damned, REM, David Bowie and Kate Bush.

Greg Sunder was selling shirts and promoting his rehearsal space Studio City Music. The studio caters to all professional musicians including touring bands and freelance musicians.

Chris Marti has a unique hybrid studio called Mutant Ideas, which he described as original multi-media worked.

“Trying to do creative things,” he said.

Nancy Cook of Crash Doll Vintage has been selling vintage clothing, accessories, and CDs for five and a half years. She said, “Indie rock vibe. ’50s, ’60s, ’90s. Feminine punk. I’m not a tom boy. Skirts, dresses, and custom pieces. Vintage with a twist. Band shirts.” Cook is a resident of Maplewood.

Monica Sparrow of Cranford sells vinyl online and does shows. She has thousands of records she’s been collecting since 1970 and selling for the past couple years. “I sold out the most special ones,” she said.

All her records are clean, categorized, sleeved, and priced reasonably. She said, “I like a good sound recording. Musicianship is second to recording. Something I can dance to.”

Rosa Giovene is the owner of XYMPLE Toys. The North Arlington resident doesn’t have a storefront or Instagram; she just does shows. She has lots of stuff for kids and bracelets for moms. Her dream is to bring back toy stores.

“I believe in keeping young at heart,” she said.

Anthony Coviello of Nutley is the owner of Sound Exchange in Wayne. He bought the store four years ago. He likes the Maplewood Record Fair because the prices are right. He said, “Everybody’s cool.”

Josh McFarren of Maplewood is a working DJ and comes to the record fair to buy records to play. While deejaying he uses a mixture of vinyl and digital files. He’s a resident DJ at Groove Together, a bi-monthly dance party for house music lovers and people who love to dance. The event is held at Pickett’s Village Bar in Maplewood.

WFMU DJ Diane Kamikaze (Diane Farris) was selling vinyl focused on metal and rock. The Maplewood Record Fair and Chiller Theater are the only record shows she does. She also tattoos at Powerhouse in Montclair.

What do you feel about this? 100% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry