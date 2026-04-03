April 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

‘No Kings’ rally in Maplewood and South Orange draws thousands (with photo gallery) MAP-No Kings70-C

‘No Kings’ rally in Maplewood and South Orange draws thousands (with photo gallery)

April 1, 2026 68
Celebrating the state of Irvington Township (with photo gallery) IRV-State of Twp37-C

Celebrating the state of Irvington Township (with photo gallery)

April 1, 2026 59
Photo Gallery: No Kings Rally in East Orange EO-No Kings5-C

Photo Gallery: No Kings Rally in East Orange

April 1, 2026 55
Photo Gallery: No Kings Rally in Bloomfield BLM-No Kings12-C

Photo Gallery: No Kings Rally in Bloomfield

April 1, 2026 59

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors G-HOOPS-WO ECT1 1

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

April 1, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign B-LAX-GRvML10 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

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Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays LOGO-SHP 4

Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays

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