MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Guided by first-year head coach Yasmeen Anderson, the Columbia High School girls lacrosse team has a passionate group of players this season, looking to have a great spring.

“I’m excited to develop these outstanding people in not only their lacrosse lives, but also help them develop lifelong skills that will help them thrive on the field and will make them successful in life, things like empowerment, critical thinking, goal-setting and resilience,” said Anderson. “They are embracing these ideas and stepping up. My main goal is to help them play with joy – work really hard, and feel the joy of being a part of this game you love.”

Anderson has been impressed by her team.

“I love what I’m seeing,” she said. “Passion for the game, self and team analysis to figure out how to improve, work ethic to set goals and do the work, and a dedication to each other.”

The captains have shown strong leadership. The captains are senior Anabel MacGuire, who has committed to Colby College; senior Annabelle Nelson, senior Claire Wissel, junior Kira Abel, who has committed to the University of New Haven; and junior Phoebe Perlman.

“I’ve been so impressed by the leadership these captains have shown guiding the team on the field and being examples of how to be the first to volunteer,” Anderson said. “They are being asked to step up and guide the team in ways they may not have before with new opportunities for empowerment.”

Abel had three goals and three assists, junior Amelia Burroughs had four goals and one assist, and junior Daphne Zimmerman added one goal in the 17-8 loss at Caldwell in the season opener on Monday, March 30.

Other notable contributors this

season are Lucy Deiboldt, Paige Hurley and Emma Robinson.

Deiboldt is a dynamic midfielder to watch, Hurley shows defensive strength and poise and Robinson possesses a rocket shot and is a strong threat on the attack, said Anderson.

The Cougars are looking to make progress this season.

“My goals are to create an environment where they thrive as athletes and human beings,” Anderson said. “If we identify issues to improve on at the beginning of the season and see those areas get better, I’ll consider that a success. If the team creates beautiful passing connections on the field, has superior communication on defense and also supports each other through mistakes, I’ll consider that a success. I want to win games, but more than that, I want them to develop a connection to analysis and a growth mindset that will serve them for life. I expect a lot by way of focus and intensity, and I think they are absolutely capable of meeting that expectation.”

Anderson, a former Division I attacker at Colgate University in the early ’90s, has been away from lacrosse for a while, mostly focusing on her photography business. “Lacrosse has always been a part of my identity and my core, so I’m thrilled to get back to that by way of coaching these outstanding young people.” Anderson also plays with a group of “over 35” lacrosse players in a group called ReLAX, in Maplewood. These are ex-players of various levels who gather to share their love of the sport. It was these women, who also coach for Maplewood Girls Lacrosse, where Anderson has helped out a little bit, who were instrumental in encouraging Anderson to apply for the head coaching position.

CHS were scheduled to visit Montclair on Wednesday, April 1, after press time. They will host Cranford on Tuesday,

April 7, at 4:30 p.m. at Underhill Sports Complex.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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