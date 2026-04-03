April 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

April 1, 2026 10
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign B-LAX-GRvML10

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

April 1, 2026 17
East Orange Campus HS, Orange HS and Irvington HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex honors

East Orange Campus HS, Orange HS and Irvington HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex honors

April 1, 2026 14
Glen Ridge HS softball team features solid returning players LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS softball team features solid returning players

April 1, 2026 22

Related Stories

B-LACROSSE-CHS O'Brien3
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys lacrosse player Gabe O’Brien scores 120th career goal, surpasses legendary Cougars player Bob Bianchi

Joe Ragozzino April 1, 2026 79
FOOT-CHS Archer2
2 minutes read

Columbia HS lineman Hans Archer thrilled to compete in Phil Simms NJ North–South Football Classic

Joe Ragozzino March 25, 2026 89
BASE-CHS Scrimmage9-C
3 minutes read

Columbia HS spring teams get ready for the seasons

Joe Ragozzino March 25, 2026 76
MAP-ST PATS RUN11-C
1 minute read

Photo Gallery: St. Patrick’s Day run to benefit Columbia High School track, cross country teams

Joe Ungaro March 25, 2026 93
TRACK-CHS MOC1
1 minute read

Columbia HS indoor track athletes excel at state Meet of Champions

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 134
SPORTS-SO Vilardo4
2 minutes read

Swim coach/founder Dorothy ‘Dot’ Vilardo posthumously inducted into Seton Hall University Athletics Hall of Fame

Editor March 11, 2026 135

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors LOGO-BHS-Bengals 1

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

April 1, 2026 10
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign B-LAX-GRvML10 2

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

April 1, 2026 17
Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays LOGO-SHP 3

Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays

April 1, 2026 13
East Orange Campus HS, Orange HS and Irvington HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex honors 4

East Orange Campus HS, Orange HS and Irvington HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex honors

April 1, 2026 14

You may have missed

BLM-1776 Actor-C
4 minutes read

Township resident in ‘1776’

Daniel Jackovino April 1, 2026 2
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

Joe Ragozzino April 1, 2026 10
WO-FAST Night3-C
2 minutes read

Families show up for Washington’s math night

Cynthia Cumming April 1, 2026 19
B-LAX-GRvML10
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

Joe Ragozzino April 1, 2026 17