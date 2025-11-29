County planning changes on Grove Street

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON — Essex County is seeking input from residents about proposed design changes to intersections along Grove Street in Irvington and Newark.

“It is the intention of the County of Essex to obtain comments from all interested parties for use in evaluating the impact of the design,” the county said in a statement. “It is the goal of the county to improve traffic operations, roadway deficiencies and safety along the roadway while maintaining the integrity of the corridors and limiting impacts to the surrounding environment, cultural resources and properties.”

Grove Street in Newark and Irvington is a county route, also known as Essex County Route 509. It is a major north-south road that extends through several municipalities in Essex County and is maintained by the county.

The county is proposing changes to eight intersections along Grove Street that it believes will be improvements. The work would be paid for by Federal Local Safety Program funds. The county believes the changes will make the intersections safer and better able to handle the current and future traffic demands.

“Improvements will meet current design standards and serve the local community while at the same time minimizing impacts to the environment,” the statement said.

The county said it wants to make improvements that satisfy local and regional transportation needs and safety concerns.

“Residents from the surrounding area are encouraged to actively participate by attending public information centers,” the statement said. “By participating, interested citizens can provide insight and suggestions that will assist engineers and governmental agencies in developing the most technically sound and environmentally sensitive alternative for improving the transportation infrastructure within the area that compliments current and future needs of the community.”

Improvements are expected to include Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps; new traffic signals including pedestrian features; new high visibility crosswalks; improved walkability.

The tentative project schedule calls for design work on the project to be completed and bidding to be concluded by the end of 2026. Construction would begin during the second quarter of 2027 and finish by 2028.

The public information center at which residents can provide input is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Irvington Park Community Center, Grove Street and Lyons Avenue, Irvington.

The proposed intersections are the following:

• Grove Street and 14th Avenue, Irvington.

• Grove Street and 15th Avenue, Irvington.

• Grove Street and 16th Avenue, Irvington.

• Grove Street and 18th Avenue, Irvington.

• Grove Street and Berkley Terrace, Irvington.

• Grove Street and Clinton Avenue, Irvington.

• Grove Street and Nye Avenue, Irvington.

• Grove Street and South Orange Avenue, Newark.

