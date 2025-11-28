Robert Allen West

Robert A. West, 52, passed away on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at his home.

Born on March 31 1973, Robert was a graduate of Bloomfield High School and a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. In his youth he was an altar server at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Bloomfield. In 1993, he graduated from the police academy and was appointed as a Bloomfield auxiliary police officer.

Robert’s life was defined by boundless generosity and commitment to his community and those he could help in any way. At age 16, he joined the Montclair Ambulance Unit, and shortly afterward became an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), and is now a life member. He earned numerous degrees and certifications concerning lifesaving, inspiring him to form his company LIFELINE through which he provided lifesaving training to others. Over the years, he taught CPR and first aid to thousands of students. Some of his proudest moments were getting calls from former students telling him how they employed what Robert taught them in real-life situations.

Robert also owned and operated a company that provided sand art and related family-fun opportunities at festivals throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New England. He enjoyed being able to make children laugh and have fun. This experience prompted him to organize a very successful annual street fair in his neighborhood, where he will be particularly missed.

Robert’s talents and devotions are exemplified by the live-in care he provided his mother during the recent pandemic. This loving care punctuated a lifetime of selfless caring and giving to so many people, often anonymously, which helped to make people’s lives better. He was known by friends and family to have a signature sense of humor, but also a defining sense of justice, and he refused to ever allow mistreatment to occur in his presence.

As his favorite performer wrote and sang, only the good die young.

Robert is survived by a family who dearly loved him, his mother, Jean; brother Richard (wife Tara); sister Debra (husband Elliott); niece Megan; nephew Matthew; and numerous cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday at 1:00 pm in Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 50 Byrd Ave, Bloomfield. Interment Mt Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of service. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

