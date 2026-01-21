Exhibit celebrates the revolution

The West Orange Public Library is hosting a traveling exhibit from REV 250NJ that commemorates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

The visually engaging display features a series of historically rich banners and interpretive panels that explore key moments of the Revolutionary era, with special emphasis on New Jersey’s pivotal role in the fight for independence.

The exhibit highlights the stories of everyday patriots whose sacrifices helped shape the nation and brings the Revolutionary period to life as part of the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In addition to the traveling exhibit, visitors can also view a lobby display case featuring West Orange–specific Revolutionary War history, offering a local perspective on the era and the community’s connections to the struggle for independence.

Designed to educate and inspire, REV 250NJ complements the library’s broader mission of encouraging community engagement with history. The exhibit provides families, students, and history enthusiasts with an accessible and meaningful way to explore the people, places, and events that defined New Jersey’s role in the Revolution—much like the Crossroads of the American Revolution exhibit did during the Bicentennial year of 1976.

Visitors are encouraged to take time with each panel, reflect on the legacy of 1776, and consider the lasting impact of those who fought for freedom here in New Jersey. This exhibit offers a unique opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the stories that helped define our nation. To see a video connected to the display, go to https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1A6yxNAYWs/

The West Orange Public Library is located at 10 Rooney Circle. The exhibit will be on view through Jan. 22.

