SOMA remembers Martin Luther King

The theme was “Do Not Erase Our History.”

The theme was part of the SOMA Community Coalition on Race’s 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance, held at Columbia High School. Khalil Gibran Muhammad was the featured speaker.

Barbara Velazquez and Mark Mucci, Community Coalition MLK Committee, offered words of greeting.

“It’s also the 250th year of signing the Declaration of Independence,” Velazquez said. “Dr. King viewed it as a promise. All people created equal is a moral obligation. His message is just as relevant today as it was in the 1960s.”

“History is a tool kit to measure the progress we have to make things better,” said Mucci.

The Rev. Robin Tanner of Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Summit, gave the invocation.

“We invoke, most especially in this year 2026, the spirit of love and justice,” Tanner said.

Nancy Gagnier, executive director Community Coalition on Race, talked about the importance of the theme.

“Our theme, ‘Do not erase history.’ When history is erased or distorted, justice is harder to achieve.” Gagnier said. “Speak up. Show up. Even when the work is challenged.”

The CHS Chorus, directed by Nicholas Diaz, performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca said, “We are the ones who will stop erasure of our past. Dr. King would be in the forefront of protecting our nation’s history.”

South Orange Mayor Sheen Collum said, “It has been really difficult in this country and the madness around us. Martin Luther King spoke about creating a better nation. Today I chose hope in our two towns. I see two towns that stand unwavering knowing love is love. Two towns that mobilize together. Two towns that are building affordable housing. Two towns that get out the vote.”

Special Dance Company of CHS, directed by Kayla Fleming, performed to “A Change is Gonna Come.”

Ken Vaughan reflected on Dr. King’s views on the Declaration of Independence. “In his immortal ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, Dr. King evoked the Declaration of Independence as a sacred promise.”

In the conclusion of his speech, Vaughan said, “Stay in prayer and reflection. Think about what you will do to move democracy forward.”

The CHS Chorus returned to perform “Wanting Memories” by Ysaye Barnwell.

Mia Charlene White, introduced featured guest speaker, Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad. “The racism of today is real,” said Muhammad. “Black people face the greatest threat since the civil rights era. Why is this happening? Most white Americans hadn’t voted for more democracy. They chose to vote for leaders like Trump. Erasure of Black history is essentially to stop democracy advancing. The nation told itself the big lie, that white people are the heirs of God’s creation. We are living a lie with dangerous consequences. America’s ability to resist fascism is weaker than ever. We can only lose if we submit. We must reject their lies. We must not be pessimistic but optimistic. We owe it to Dr. King, to be truth tellers.”

The Rev. William D. Carter III, of Franklin-St. John’s UMC, Newark, said, “We’re here to remember a movement. Movements always had a soundtrack. Music told a story. Music has a way of saying, ‘I’m still here when the world tries to erase me.’ Music tells a story when history books leave a chapter out.”

Carter then performed a powerful version of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?”

Rabbi Rachel Marder, Congregation Beth El, South Orange, gave the Benediction.

In closing, trustees, clergy, and elected officials were invited to the front of the stage as they and the entire audience linked arms and sang “We Shall Overcome.”

