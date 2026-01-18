Giving blood and throwing good karma into the universe

January is National Blood Donor Month and before the Glen Ridge Women’s Club doors opened, Sunday, Jan. 11, 86 people had signed-up to give a pint.

For years, the club has hosted the annual drive. Before the pandemic, it had worked with the American Red Cross, but now, the New York Blood Center is on hand.

“We had such a great response,” said Carmen Pense, of the club’s community service department, “that we opened up additional slots.”

The drive ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and volunteers worked in shifts. Starr Baum was one. Like everyone this day, she was doing it to give back.

“It’s an easy way to help people,” said Kristy Latorra, of Montclair. “I often donate at a mobile van at my work place. This is my first time here.”

People were impressed with how the club rolled out the red carpet. There were plenty of snacks, a choice of homemade soups and the place was orderly and friendly. One donor, going back a few years, the story goes, thought she had walked into a wedding reception.

Anne Alix was from Clifton and had lived in the borough for 30 years. She had donated before, but not recently and wanted to start again.

“I’ve been donating since high school,” she said. “It was a way of getting out of class and you get that habit. It’s a way of throwing good karma into the universe.”

Another Montclair donor, Eric Aaser-Emendios, gave four times last year.

“There was a time I didn’t do it,” he said, “but over the last five years, I’ve been more consistent. I’m an eligible donor and it needs to be done. It doesn’t bother me. I’ve had no ill-effects. You can sell blood, but why?”

West Orange resident Kevin Gilligan has been donating for 16 years.

“That’s 16 years,” he said. I do it to help people. People need it and it’s the easiest way to give back.”

His father ran a monthly blood drive in West Milford for about 15 years.

“He grew up donating blood in Montclair,” he said. “But he moved to West Milford and there wasn’t a blood drive. People will do good, but they need someone to start first.”

Glen Ridge resident Lauren Schnack said she knows the importance of blood donations.

“I only recently started,” said Lauren Schnack. “A relative had several transfusions and I definitely saw the need. When you see a family member needing blood, in a moment, you understand why it’s important to give.”

Over a bowl of chicken soup with pasta, another borough resident, Gordon Leavitt, began his response by saying it was only one man’s view: He was disappointed with how the donations were handled at the club. Specifically, donors were required to fill out a questionnaire while waiting to give blood.

“It’s confusing and raises your blood pressure,” he said. For other blood donations, he received the questionnaire beforehand, filled it out and sent it in. “Today I gave my 42nd pint,” he said. “I think every healthy person should donate blood. It’s painless. I think only 3 percent of the population donates. I give my blood regularly. You may have my blood. I may have saved your life.”

A woman came by and said she could not give blood because her temperature could not be measured.

“It can’t be measured?” Leavitt asked. “But you’re alive.”

The woman said the paper placed under her tongue twice did not change color. Leavitt wanted to know why the technicians did not have temperature “guns” and went back to finishing his soup.

About the Author Daniel Jackovino Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry