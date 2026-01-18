January 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Celebrating the student of the month BLM-Student Month-C

Celebrating the student of the month

January 14, 2026 0 5
Dancers will bring myth to life GR-Mosaic Dance-C

Dancers will bring myth to life

January 7, 2026 0 78
Bloomfield Township has reorganization meeting BLM-Bloomfield Reorg-C

Bloomfield Township has reorganization meeting

January 7, 2026 0 107
Resident to undertake hunger strike BLM-Hunger Strike-C

Resident to undertake hunger strike

December 30, 2025 0 203

Related Stories

BLM-Student Month-C
3 minutes read

Celebrating the student of the month

Daniel Jackovino January 14, 2026 0 5
BLM-Run Donation-C
2 minutes read

Booooo-mfield race a win for the Watsessing Park Conservancy

Editor January 14, 2026 0 14
EO-Electric Buses-C
3 minutes read

District awarded grant for electric bus fleet and charging station

Editor January 14, 2026 0 22
MAP-Defending Democracy1-C
3 minutes read

Kim, Malinowski talk democracy

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta January 14, 2026 0 41
WO-Fagan Codey3-C
2 minutes read

Richard Codey is part of West Orange history

Editor January 14, 2026 0 55
EO-Jury Duty-C
4 minutes read

Gov. Murphy in East Orange to sign jury duty bill

Editor January 14, 2026 0 68

LOCAL SPORTS

Kreizman wins crown, leads Columbia HS wrestling LOGO-CHS Columbia 1

Kreizman wins crown, leads Columbia HS wrestling

January 15, 2026 0 9
Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins

January 15, 2026 0 12
West Orange HS boys basketball team tops University, Newark Academy LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS boys basketball team tops University, Newark Academy

January 14, 2026 0 19
Glen Ridge HS boys hoops prevails in overtime LOGO-Glen-Ridge 4

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops prevails in overtime

January 15, 2026 0 37

You may have missed

GR-Blood Donations-C
4 minutes read

Giving blood and throwing good karma into the universe

Daniel Jackovino January 14, 2026 0 4
BLM-Student Month-C
3 minutes read

Celebrating the student of the month

Daniel Jackovino January 14, 2026 0 5
LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Kreizman wins crown, leads Columbia HS wrestling

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 9
BLM-Run Donation-C
2 minutes read

Booooo-mfield race a win for the Watsessing Park Conservancy

Editor January 14, 2026 0 14