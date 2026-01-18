Smith, Blandford Bynoe inducted into NJ Coaches Hall of Fame

IRVINGTON, NJ — Pictured above: Vinny Smith and Tosca Blandford Bynoe hold their plaques as they were honored at a ceremony on Jan. 11 for being inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Hall of Fame. Smith is a former Irvington High School girls basketball head coach who led the team to the 1985 and 1986 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Group 4 state championships. Blandford Bynoe is an Irvington High School graduate and standout track athlete who was inducted for her accomplishments as the Willingboro High School track and field head coach. Blandford Bynoe was Irvington’s first female track athlete to win a state outdoor Meet of Champions title, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 1982. She also was appointed as a superior court judge in Gloucester County in 2023.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

