West Orange HS girls basketball team improves to 7-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated Ewing 58-48 on Jan. 3 at WOHS. Senior guard London Caldwell had 16 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals; Rhyan Watt had 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals; sophomore Taraji Muhammad had 13 points, four assists, four steals and two rebounds; and junior guard Elianna Dennis had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and steals.

WOHS defeated Paramus Catholic 38-29 on Jan. 4 to improve to 7-1. Watt had 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals; Dennis had eight points, three rebounds and three steals; Muhammad had six points; senior guard Jordyn Batts had four points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals; and Caldwell had two points. Tied at 25-25, the Mountaineers outscored Paramus Catholic 13-4 in the fourth quarter.

WOHS was scheduled to compete against Immaculate Heart Academy at Teaneck on Jan. 10 at 3:45 p.m.; visit Westfield on Jan. 11 at 11:30 a.m.; and visit Caldwell on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

