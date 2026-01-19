January 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Donna L. DeAngelis OBIT-PHOTO-Donna-DeAngelis-285x370.webp

Donna L. DeAngelis

January 12, 2026 0 61
Peter Jemas OBIT-PHOTO-Peter-Jemas-285x370.webp

Peter Jemas

January 12, 2026 0 61
AUGUST D. VAN OSCH

AUGUST D. VAN OSCH

January 7, 2026 0 87
William Conrad Bretz, Sr. OBIT-PHOTO-William-C.-Bretz-285x370.webp

William Conrad Bretz, Sr.

January 5, 2026 0 71

Related Stories

OBIT-PHOTO-Donna-DeAngelis-285x370.webp
1 minute read

Donna L. DeAngelis

Obituaries Editor January 12, 2026 0 61
OBIT-PHOTO-Peter-Jemas-285x370.webp
3 minutes read

Peter Jemas

Obituaries Editor January 12, 2026 0 61
1 minute read

AUGUST D. VAN OSCH

Obituaries Editor January 7, 2026 0 87
OBIT-PHOTO-William-C.-Bretz-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

William Conrad Bretz, Sr.

Obituaries Editor January 5, 2026 0 71
OBIT-PHOTO-Allan-J.-Genuario-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

Alan J. Genuario

Obituaries Editor January 5, 2026 0 77
OBIT-PHOTO-Vincent-P.-Connolly-285x371.webp
2 minutes read

Vincent P. Connolly

Obituaries Editor January 2, 2026 0 105

LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS girls basketball team improves to 7-1 LOGO-WO 1

West Orange HS girls basketball team improves to 7-1

January 7, 2026 0 4
Smith, Blandford Bynoe inducted into NJ Coaches Hall of Fame SPORTS-IHS Coaches Hall 2

Smith, Blandford Bynoe inducted into NJ Coaches Hall of Fame

January 14, 2026 0 12
Kreizman wins crown, leads Columbia HS wrestling LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

Kreizman wins crown, leads Columbia HS wrestling

January 15, 2026 0 23
Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins

January 15, 2026 0 25

You may have missed

OBIT-PHOTO-Madeline-C.-Carola-285x369.webp
3 minutes read

Madeline Carol Carola

Obituaries Editor January 19, 2026 0 3
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS girls basketball team improves to 7-1

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 4
SPORTS-IHS Coaches Hall
1 minute read

Smith, Blandford Bynoe inducted into NJ Coaches Hall of Fame

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 12
GR-Blood Donations-C
4 minutes read

Giving blood and throwing good karma into the universe

Daniel Jackovino January 14, 2026 0 13