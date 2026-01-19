Madeline Carol Carola (nee Lemongello), 85, of Wayne, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2026. Born on January 3, 1941, in Irvington, New Jersey, Madeline lived a life rooted in faith, family, and service to others.

Madeline was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Louis Carola Sr., her cherished daughter, Kathleen, her brother, Robert; and her sisters, Dolores Negri and Rosie Chillon.

She is survived by her devoted son, Joseph Louis Carola Jr., her daughter, Sandra A. Stilianessis, her beloved son-in-law, Pete J. Stilianessis and her adored grandsons, Joseph Louis Carola III and Nicholas P. Stilianessis, who were truly the apple of her eye, her brother, Joseph Lemongello and her sister-in-law, Cecilia Giuliano.

After selling the cherished Oak Street home in Bloomfield, where she lovingly raised her children in a home filled with laughter, faith, Christianity and countless memories shared by the close-knit “Oak Street crew,” Madeline entered a new chapter of her life. She went on to dedicate many meaningful years of her professional career as the Property Manager of Kinder Towers, a senior affordable housing community located at 400 Hoover Avenue in Bloomfield, New Jersey, where she cared deeply for the residents and took pride in serving them with compassion and dignity.

A proud Christian, Madeline loved to share the word of Jesus wherever she went. Helping those in need, was one of her life’s true purposes. She was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren and found great joy in family gatherings, opening her home to everyone, and was a great cook making her old-school Italian dishes. Following the loss of her husband, Madeline was especially close to her in-laws, embracing them as her own family. With her brother Joe’s continuous support helping with the kids.

Her grandsons brought her immeasurable joy. She took great pride in watching Joseph, her husband’s and son’s namesake, grow into the man he is today. Babysitting Nicholas filled her later years with laughter, love, joy and a renewed sense of purpose ushering her into retirement with meaning and happiness.

In 2005, Madeline fulfilled a lifelong dream by traveling to Italy with her daughter and son-in-law. Every street, turn and moment of that journey left an indelible memory that she carried with her always.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, New Jersey, on January 19, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass celebrating Madeline’s life will be held on January 20, 2026, Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge Street, Newark, N.J., at 11:30a.m. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry