West Orange High School athletes pick their colleges

WEST ORANGE — Six West Orange High School athletes committed to their respective schools on Signing Day, held Nov. 12 in the Library Media Center.

Balloons, decorations, photos, and banners adorned the LMC for the event, which was filled with administrators, coaches, team members, friends, and family.

“These athletes did not get here by themselves,” stated WOHS Principal Oscar Guerrero.

“They’re here thanks to the sacrifices of their parents and families that have helped us, our teachers, and coaches.”

Superintendent Hayden Moore affirmed, “Thank you to our athletes. You have confirmed what I already knew — WOHS is a great place to be. You are role models for our younger athletes — role models in the classroom, field, and court.”

Athletic Director Steve Zichella, explaining how Signing Day was an important milestone for the athletes, stressed “you are the embodiment of leadership in action.”

Comments by the administration, coaches, athletes, and parents added to the community spirit of the evening, which was celebratory and affirming.

The following are the athletes, their sport and their chosen college.

Lili Targonski – Women’s Lacrosse- Young Harris College – D2

Paige Topping- Women’s Soccer- Delaware State University – D1

Maddie Reynolds- Women’s Soccer – Mercy University – D2

Nola Duncan- Women’s Volleyball- Towson University- D1

Marcus Jackson – Men’s Soccer – UCLA – D1

London Caldwell – Women’s Basketball – Siena University – D1

