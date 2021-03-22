UTI launches new welding program at Bloomfield campus

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Universal Technical Institute has announced the expansion of its Welding Technology Training Program to the UTI-Bloomfield campus. The 36-week course trains students on the hard and soft skills needed to prepare for a welding career in industries from automotive fabrication to aerospace. The first class begins on July 19 and enrollment opened March 1.

“Welders are the backbone of our economy and are vital to the development of infrastructure we use every day,” UTI-Bloomfield President Shawn Alexander said. “We’re excited to offer a program that will address the continually growing demand for welders in New Jersey and neighboring states. Welding will complement our core technician programs while allowing us to serve and partner with an even wider range of industries and employers across the region.”

Even amid persisting unemployment in the United States, welders are highly sought after in industries ranging from automotive fabrication and motorsports to aerospace, construction and virtually every kind of manufacturing. Certified welders are particularly in-demand for major infrastructure projects that keep the nation moving: vehicles, bridges, highways, office buildings, schools, pipelines, power plants, refineries, spacecraft and more. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects there will be more than 488,000 job openings for welders by the year 2028.

The demand for welders in New Jersey mirrors that of the rest of the country. The metropolitan tristate area of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania has one of the highest levels of employment for welders in the country, while the average annual salary for welders in the Garden State is $49,330, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Bloomfield welding program will be UTI’s seventh, with six campuses launching successful programs in recent years. UTI continues to see strong demand from students for the training and from employers for graduates. The program includes hands-on training and instruction through a comprehensive curriculum developed in collaboration with Lincoln Electric, a global leader in the welding industry.

For more information on UTI-Bloomfield’s welding program, visit www.uti.edu/programs/welding.

Photo Courtesy of Jerome Montes